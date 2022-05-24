Love triangle said to be behind pro cyclist’s murder in fit of jealous rage

An international manhunt is underway for the suspected killer of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson.

Authorities say Kaitlyn Armstrong, a 34-year-old yoga teacher, shot and killed Wilson, 25, in a fit of jealous rage, allegedly for having an affair with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who is also a top-rated professional cyclist.

On the night she was killed, Wilson was in Austin, Texas preparing for a race.

Police say she went on a date with Strickland after texting him: “If you just want to be friends then that’s cool, but I’d like to talk about it.”

Undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. U.S. Marshals Service via AP

They went for a swim at a popular pool and then had dinner together.

After the date, Wilson returned to the house where she was staying.

Minutes later, she was shot dead. Police say Armstrong knew about the date because she’d been stalking Wilson.

Ring camera video shows the suspect’s car outside the house around the time of the murder, according to police.

Meanwhile, the brutal slaying of the rising star has stunned the cycling world.

“I’m so shocked, I literally got sick. Moriah encapsulated the very best parts of this sport. Everyone was really excited to see where she was going to go,” a friend said.

Strickland says he’s cooperating in the search for Armstrong.

“There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime,” Strickland said.

Just last month, Wilson won a big race in California, and she had races planned all summer, including one in East Africa.

Armstrong’s family says she is innocent. “She wouldn’t do something like this,” they said in a statement.

— This article originally appeared in Inside Edition