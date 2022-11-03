Leslie Jordan’s sister to release late brother’s country song in tribute to him

▶ Watch Video: Leslie Jordan’s final TV interview: “CBS Mornings” extended cut

The sister of late actor Leslie Jordan said Thursday she will release his new country song “Let It Slide” as a tribute to him.

The comedian and actor — best known for his roles in “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story” — died Oct. 24 after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. He was 67.

In an Instagram post, his sister Cricket Jordan shared a snippet of the song, along with a heartfelt message and pictures from its upcoming music video.

“Leslie brought love and light and countless acts of joy into a sometimes dark world,” she wrote. “As Leslie’s sister, I wanted to share this song and video not only as a tribute to his life, but as a final gift to all of us.”

Jordan said her brother was excited for the world to hear the song, and thanked him “for sharing with us the gift of your life and your love.”

Actress Octavia Spencer commented on the post, “Glad you’re giving us this much needed gift.”

Journalist Katie Couric also responded, writing “Everyone who loved Leslie is sending you our deepest sympathy and sending back the love he put out in the world straight to your hurting heart.”

“We are all mourning the devastating loss of your magical brother. Thank you for this,” actress and host Ricki Lake wrote as well.

Following news of Jordan’s death, many, including former co-stars and fellow comedians, took to social media to mourn the loss.

The full song and music video will be released Friday.