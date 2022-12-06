John Travolta remembers friend Kirstie Alley after her death

▶ Watch Video: Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer

Actor John Travolta honored his late friend Kirstie Alley after the actress’ family announced her death on Monday. Travolta and Alley starred alongside each other in the 1989 movie “Look Who’s Talking” and two sequels, playing a couple.

Travolta shared a photo of Alley as well as a photo of them together on Instagram. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote in the caption. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

On his Instagram story, Travolta also shared a clip of them dancing together from the 1993 movie “Look Who’s Talking Now,” the third movie in the trilogy. In the films, the pair raises childen – and dogs – whose inner monologues sound like adults.

Both stars were a part of The Church of Scientology. Alley, who died after being recently diagnosed with cancer, is known for her role as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers.” She received four Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations for best actress, winning both awards in 1991. She also starred in the TV series “Veronica’s Closet” and films “For Richer or Poorer” and “It Takes Two,” among countless other shows and movies.

During an appearance on “The Talk” in 2020 Alley said she would like to do a new “Look Who’s Talking” movie with Travolta. “We both want to do it because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents. And our kids will be ugly so we’ll still be the stars,” she said. She said she heard a rumor of a reboot but didn’t know if it would happen with or without them.

In 2018, Alley appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.,” where she revealed she loved Travolta. Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, died of cancer in 2020. “I almost ran off and married John,” Alley revealed in 2018, saying she loved him, and still did love him.

“If I hadn’t been married, I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane,” she said.