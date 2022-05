Jif peanut butter recalled over salmonella concerns

Certain Jif peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced Saturday. The products, which were sold and distributed across the U.S. and in Canada, may be contaminated with salmonella.

Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Food and Drug Administration

At least 14 people across 12 states have become sick from the products, and two were hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths have been reported.

The products have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, the Food and Drug Administration said, adding that anyone who has these possibly contaminated products should throw them out right away.

“We apologize for the concern this will cause but we have initiated a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the U.S. and Canada due to potential salmonella contamination,” the company said on its website.

The organism salmonella can cause symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can be serious and sometimes fatal to children, as well as frail and elderly people, according to the FDA.

The full list of recalled products can be found below: