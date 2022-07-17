      Weather Alert

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot

CBS News
Jul 17, 2022 @ 6:12pm

A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to a Nevada marriage license. 

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on July 16, court documents show. 

The license was issued to Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who was also listed as Jennifer Affleck. 

The couple has not confirmed the news of their marriage. 

US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of “Marry Me” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The superstar couple, known in the tabloids as “Bennifer,” had a whirlwind romance in the early 2000s but split in 2004. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner one year later, but the couple divorced in 2018. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, but they too divorced in 2014. Affleck and Lopez then reunited in 2021.

A year after their reunion, Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck on her website in April.

