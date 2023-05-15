Jamie Foxx’s daughter announces the pair will host a music game show

▶ Watch Video: Jamie Foxx recovering after “medical complication,” family says

On Monday, Corrine Foxx confirmed on Instagram that she and her father, the actor Jamie Foxx, will be hosting the guessing trivia game show “We Are Family” starting in 2024.

The announcement came days after she addressed her father’s condition following a “medical complication” last month.

“Verified WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024! The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show!” Corrine Foxx wrote under the image of an article announcing the game show.

Just a few days ago she shared an update about the 55-year-old actor’s health on Instagram, after reports surfaced online that his condition had worsened.

On her Instagram story, Corrine shared another account’s post that had reported Foxx’s loved ones were “preparing for the worst.” In an effort to debunk that, she wrote: “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

The account deleted the report and Corrine’s story has since disappeared, but Entertainment Tonight obtained screenshots.

Rumors regarding Foxx’s condition have continued to spread despite him making a public statement on his Instagram earlier this month.

In his first statement following his hospitalization in April, Foxx wrote: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” followed by a series of emojis of prayer hands, a heart, and a fox.

Foxx broke his silence three weeks after his daughter said in a statement her father had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corrine Foxx wrote on Instagram. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”