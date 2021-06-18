A global network of female politicians is hosting a summit to highlight the role of women leaders in moving toward “a new normal” after the coronavirus pandemic. The Women Political Leaders Summit will broadcast live on Monday, June 21.

The summit will feature speakers from around the world, as well as panel discussions about how to achieve equal participation in leadership, how to ensure women leaders are at the forefront of building a post-pandemic society and other questions about leadership.

A full list of the speakers and panelists can be found on the Women Political Leaders website.

How to watch the Women Political Leaders Summit

What: Women Political Leaders Summit 2021: “Building Forward: Women Political Leaders Determining the New Normal”

Monday, June 21 Time: 8 a.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET

8 a.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Virtual

Virtual Online stream: Live on CBSN3 or on your mobile or streaming device

Here’s a few of the notable speakers:

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank president

Christine Lagarde, the first female president of the European Central Bank, is one of the speakers during the keynote addresses at 8:30 a.m. ET. She has been in the role since 2019. Previously, she was the first woman to lead the International Monetary Fund. She also held ministerial posts in the French government.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak during the opening session of the summit at 8 a.m. ET. Since taking office in 2017, Macron has had gender balance in his cabinet, but he has faced criticism for not appointing women in the highest positions, including prime minister.

Sahle-Work Zewde, president of Ethiopia

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, the first woman to hold the position, will give one of the keynote addresses at 8:30 a.m. ET. Before taking office in 2018, she held other political roles in Ethiopia and worked at the United Nations.

Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, will give one of the opening addresses at 8 a.m. ET. She was previously the first female president of Chile, serving from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2014 to 2018. Between her terms as president, she was named the first director of UN Women.

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be a keynote speaker. She is the first woman to hold the role, which she assumed in 2019. She previously served in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will give a keynote address. He has been in the role since 2014 and previously served as the prime minister of Norway.