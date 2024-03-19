WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

House Fire In Isabella County Has No Injuries

By News Desk
March 19, 2024 5:30AM EDT

House Fire In Isabella County Has No Injuries
(Getty Images)

A fire in Isabella County Monday tore through a home, but no one was hurt.

Fire crews responded to the 800 block of South Mission Road in Union Township around 12:45 P.M. for a fire in a single story home. According to first responders, smoke could initially be seen coming from both ends of the roof. The house sustained damage to the attic. The occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate.

The fire remains under investigation.

