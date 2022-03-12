Hailey Bieber reveals she had a blood clot to her brain

Hailey Bieber revealed Saturday that she was hospitalized this week for a blood clot to her brain. The model said she has since “recovered completely” and is at home.

Hailey Bieber attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage

On Thursday morning, Bieber said she was having breakfast with husband Justin Bieber when she began experiencing “stroke like symptoms.” She was then transported to the hospital where doctors discovered she had experienced a “very small blood clot” to her brain that resulted in a “small lack of oxygen.”

Bieber said her body naturally passed the blood clot within a matter of hours and that she has since fully recovered.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram story. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love.”