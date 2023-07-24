WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Frankenmuth Man Accused of Illegally Taking PPP Loans

By News Desk
July 24, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Share
Frankenmuth Man Accused of Illegally Taking PPP Loans
(Getty Images)

A Frankenmuth man may face prison time after being charged with defrauding the government.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has charged 66-year-old Anthony Golden with false pretenses in excess of $20,000, filing false tax returns and using a computer to commit a crime after Golden allegedly received pandemic related Paycheck Protection Program loans when he wasn’t eligible for them. Investigators say Golden applied for and received two loans totaling nearly $41,000 by claiming his payroll income was affected by the pandemic. The Attorney General’s office say this was not the case.

Golden is also accused of receiving forgiveness on those loans by claiming they were used in compliance with PPP rules. He allegedly did not report the forgiven loans as income on his state tax returns.

Golden’s next court hearing is on July 27.

Popular Stories

1

Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10
2

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
3

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
4

Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire
5

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets