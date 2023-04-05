Former “CBS World News Roundup” anchor Bill Lynch dies at age 77

Bill Lynch, an award-winning journalist who anchored CBS News Radio’s “World News Roundup” for nearly 15 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 77.

Lynch died Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas, surrounded by his family, his son Brendan Lynch said in a statement to CBS News.

Lynch was born in Salina, Kansas, in 1945. He served in the Army from 1966 until 1968. That year, he started working as a reporter in Washington, D.C.

Bill Lynch is seen in a recent photo. Family photo

In 1971, he joined WCBS Radio in New York City, working as a reporter and later an assistant news director.

He joined CBS News as a correspondent in 1981. In 1985, he became anchor of CBS News Radio’s historic “World News Roundup,” and held the position until 1999. During that time, in 1995, the program was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

While at CBS News, he covered the Pentagon, the State Department, political campaigns, conventions and space news.

“His booming voice and punchy writing style set him apart,” “World News Roundup” anchor Steve Kathan said in an obituary for CBS News Radio. “He read and knew so much about so many issues and so many places. Bill Lynch was an influence on me and so many others who aimed to do what he could do.”