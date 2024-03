A Flint teen has been reported missing.

Police say 14-year-old Sonja Stuck was last seen at her residence in the 2800 block of Plainfield Avenue on Thursday wearing a tan sweatshirt, black jeans and black Converse tennis shoes. Stuck is described as 5’4″ and 240 pounds with hazel eyes and brownish red hair.

Anyone who sees her or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Flint Police Department.