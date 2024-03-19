FIRST Robotics Career Expo Takes Place During State Championship at SVSU

On April 4 -6, Saginaw Valley State University is hosting the FIRST Robotics State Championship.

During the event on April 5, SVSU’s Career Services is inviting regional partners to participate in a FIRST Robotics Career Expo. This event provides a platform for STEM-focused employers to connect with around 600 high school students showcasing their skills building and battling large-scale robots. Between competitions, students can visit the Expo, where those businesses can showcase their companies and educate students on possible career pathways.

The Career Expo takes place from noon to 4:00, is free to attend and lunch is provided. Register here March 21. More information on the tournament can be found here.