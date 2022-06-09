FBI raids home of man charged with attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh

Federal agents raided the family home of the Simi Valley, California man accused of planning to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, was charged with the attempted murder a Supreme Court Justice. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI busted down the front door of the home Wednesday night after obtaining a search warrant, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Roske was taken into custody overnight Wednesday near Kavanaugh’s home and his backpack and suitcase were seized. Authorities say they contained a black tactical chest rig, tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles, and other items.

“Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices strike at the heart of our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Court documents state that Roske was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade and was concerned that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn gun laws.

Roske also told the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center he had traveled from California to Maryland to kill a specific Supreme Court justice and had a firearm in his suitcase while having “suicidal thoughts,” Department of Justice officials said. Montgomery County police officers dispatched to look into the call found Roske, who was still on the phone with the dispatcher, according to authorities.

Roske’s grandfather, Dan Shannon, told CBS Los Angeles the allegations against his grandson are “extremely” out of character for him.

“He’s a good kid,” Shannon said.

Neighbor Zach Quadri told the station, “They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything.”

“I think that it’s a scary time we live in and people really need to look out for one another and mental health is a big issue going on in the world,” said another neighbor.