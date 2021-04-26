Family allowed to see 20 seconds of police shooting video

▶ Watch Video: Family demands bodycam video after Andrew Brown Jr. is killed by deputies in North Carolina

Attorneys representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr. said Monday they were only allowed to view 20 seconds of police body camera video of last week’s fatal shooting of the 42-year-old Black man. The Elizabeth City, North Carolina, resident was allegedly shot in the back as he drove away from Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who were trying to execute a search warrant.

The family’s attorneys said during an afternoon press conference that the bodycam video showed Brown posed no threat to police during Wednesday’s incident.

“My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee told reporters.

The incident was followed by a public outcry as members of the community demanded the sheriff’s office release the video and the city council sent a letter demanding the county sheriff’s office release the footage. The mayor of Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said deputies from his department were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants when Brown was shot. The warrants included two arrest warrants on drug-related charges, including possession with intent to sell cocaine for Brown, who had past drug convictions.