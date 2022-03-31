“Everything is gone”: Destructive tornadoes, storms tear through South

▶ Watch Video: Tornadoes, severe storms cause power outages, heavy damage across the South

A group of tornadoes and heavy winds are causing more destruction to the South. Several people were hurt, but no deaths have been reported. More than 100,000 homes and businesses are without power.

Near Gulfport, Mississippi, debris littered neighborhoods after a tornado touched down there.

“The whole house was shaking you could just hear ripping apart and we came and saw everything is gone,” a Gulfport resident told CBS News.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for several southern states, including portions of the Florida Panhandle, which was in the path of severe weather.

Strong and gusty winds near Mobile, Alabama, left a trail of damaged buildings.

In Arkansas, the Springdale School District said an elementary school building’s roof was destroyed when an EF-3 tornado hit the area.

South of Shreveport, a tree crashed through a home — missing a sleeping baby by inches.

“It was just like a loud train like right close to you,” one woman described.

The widespread damaging wind gusts and several intense tornadoes hit the same areas that were already recovering from a storm system that struck the area last week.

Meteorologist Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel told “CBS Mornings” that the storm that hit the South is moving toward parts of the East Coast. High winds, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are possible for the area.