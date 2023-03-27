Elizabeth Warren announces Senate reelection bid

▶ Watch Video: Priorities USA chair on Democrats’ prospects in 2024 and the future of the party

Washington — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced Monday that she will run for reelection and laid out an ambitious policy agenda for her third term in office.

Warren was first elected in 2012 and will be on the ballot again in November 2024. A video posted online announcing her reelection bid features Massachusetts residents touting her accomplishments during her tenure in the Senate and Warren detailing her plans for another six years in office, which includes imposing a wealth tax on billionaires, making child care more affordable, protecting coastal communities, improving the state’s transportation system and enacting more stringent rules on banks.

“We know it won’t be easy. We’ve seen the powerful forces against us and how extreme the Republicans are,” Warren says in the video. “But the last 10 years have taught us that when we organize, when we hold those in power accountable, when we fight righteous fights, then we can make positive change.

The video also features fellow elected officials from Massachusetts, including Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The last time Warren, 73, was on the ballot in Massachusetts was during the 2020 presidential primary, when she placed behind President Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination shortly after her third-place finish in her home state on Super Tuesday.

Warren is one of 23 Senate Democrats — among them independent Sens. Angus King of Maine and Sanders, who vote with the Democrats — whose terms expire in early January 2025. Republicans are seeking to hold on to 10 seats.

Already, at least two Democrats, Sens. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Dianne Feinstein of California, have said they will not run for reelection in 2024, setting up what are likely to be fierce fights for their seats.

In Michigan, Rep. Elissa Slotkin had already announced her campaign to succeed Stabenow, while a number of Democratic lawmakers from California have entered the primary race to replace Feinstein. The field of Democrats running for the Senate already includes Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Rep. Ro Khanna, who had expressed interest in running to fill Feinstein’s seat, said Sunday that he will not make a bid for the Senate and instead endorsed Lee.

“I have concluded that despite a lot of enthusiasm from Bernie [Sanders’] folks, the best place, the most exciting place, action place, fit place, for me to serve as a progressive is in the House of Representatives,” Khanna said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”