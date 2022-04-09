Dwayne Haskins, quarterback for Pittsburgh Steelers, dies at age 24

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Saturday. He was 24.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said in a statement posted to the Steelers’ Twitter account. He called the quarterback a “great teammate” and “a tremendous friend to so many.”

According to ESPN, the former quarterback for the Washington Commanders was hit by a car in South Florida. No other details were immediately available.

Before his NFL debut, Haskins played for Ohio State University, where he was a standout player and a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy. He joined the NFL in 2019, when Washington took him in the first round of the draft.

Haskins began the 2020 season as Washington’s starter and was named one of the team’s captains. He was benched after four weeks, at which point Washington was 1-3.

Haskins was released in January 2021 and later picked up by the Steelers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.