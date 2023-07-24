Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides

Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for a pair of unsolved homicide cases in Flint.

The first occurred on June 1 2022 when 40-year-old Tanya Boyland and her eight-year-old son were shot while sleeping in their home in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue during a drive by shooting. The child survived his injuries, though Boyland did not.

The second murder took place on October 20, 2022. 27-year-old Tony Jones Junior was found lying shot to death on a sidewalk in front of an empty lot in the 2200 block of Blades Avenue.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 each for information leading to an arrest in either case. Please call 1-800-422-JAIL.