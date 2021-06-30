      Weather Alert

Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, paving the way for him to be freed from jail, according to a ruling Wednesday. Cosby, 83, was convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. 

The court said an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from facing charges. With the ruling, the judges wrote that “Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

