Correction Officer Charged In Wrong House Mishap

A Bay County correction’s officer has been formally charged after entering a home in Arenac County and falling asleep.

Police were sent to the home July 14 when a teenage house sitter called 9-1-1 to report someone had entered the home. The family who lives there were out camping, according to police. Police report 48-year-old Officer Lester Cousineau had lived in the home at one time in the past. He has been charged with one count of breaking and entering and is free on bond. The Bay County Sheriff’s Department says Cousineau has been a corrections officer with them for about two decades.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham continues to monitor the case to determine if disciplinary action will be taken.