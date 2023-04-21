Connecticut bridge partially closed after fuel tanker catches fire

A fuel tanker rolled over and caught fire on the Gold Star Bridge bridge in Groton, Connecticut, on Friday, with photos showing flames and smoke on the bridge. State police also said that buildings below the bridge are on fire.

The bridge was first shut down, but northbound traffic has resumed, the Connecticut State Police said on Twitter. The southbound lanes are still closed.

State police said there are injuries, but their extent is not known. It’s not clear if those injuries are on the bridge or in the buildings below.

#UPDATE Confirmed fire on buildings below Gold Star Bridge. Injuries reported but extent is unknown at this time. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/ygBCheB3la — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 21, 2023

The investigation into the accident is in its “infancy stages,” state police said, and is still “active, fluid and ongoing.”

The Gold Star Bridge crosses the Thames River and connects Groton to New London.

This is a developing story and will be updated.