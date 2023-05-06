WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Colorado hotel mechanical structure collapses in pool area, injuring 6

By CBS News
May 6, 2023 3:11PM EDT
Several people were injured at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday when a mechanical structure collapsed in the pool area CBS News Colorado reported.

Six people were injured, the Aurora Fire Department said on social media. Two of those people were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

A witness told CBS News Colorado someone pulled a smoke alarm and the hotel was evacuated. The witness said the equipment that collapsed onto the pool deck appeared to be a duct. The witness said they saw a child being treated on the pool deck after the collapse.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

