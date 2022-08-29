WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested

By News Desk
August 29, 2022 7:00AM EDT
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday.

Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.

During the investigation, police arrested a 39-year-old man. No other details have been provided.

