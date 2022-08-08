Celebrities share messages of support for Anne Heche

Fellow celebrities and former co-stars are sharing messages of support for Anne Heche, after the actor crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Friday. Heche’s crash caused a “heavy fire” and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Actor Alec Baldwin took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Heche, with whom he has worked in the past. “Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche,” Baldwin said in a video. “Anne is an old pal of mine and I did a very 90s thriller with her called ‘The Juror.'”

“There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave,” he said. “She would do anything, she would do anything. We did not a lot of crazy things in the movie, but she was very original.” Baldwin added that he and Heche also worked together on the play “The Twentieth Century,” for which Heche was nominated for a Tony in 2004.

“I love you Anne. I love you. I think you’re such a talented person and I hope everything is OK and you come through this,” he said.

Heche’s former partner, James Tupper, with whom she shares a son, posted about Heche on Instagram. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Heche and their son.

Peter Facinelli, who starred with Heche in “13 Minutes” shared a photo of himself and Heche on Instagram stories, writing: “Praying for you and your beautiful family.”

Actror Rosanna Arquette asked her Twitter followers to “pray for her.”

CBS Los Angeles captured video showing crews pulling Heche’s mangled car out of the home’s driveway. The home was “heavily damaged,” the fire department said.

Heche got her big break on the TV series “Another World,” for which she won an Emmy. She also appeared in films like “Donnie Brasco,” and “Six Days and Seven Nights,” and on TV shows like “Chicago P.D.” and “The Michael J. Fox” show.

She currently hosts the “Better Together” podcast with Heather Duffy. CBS News has reached out to representatives for the podcast for comment and is awaiting response.

Police say Heche was driving at twice the legal speed limit when she crashed into the house, “CBS Mornings” reports. Photos obtained by TMZ reportedly show Heche before the incident, when she allegedly crashed into a garage. Additional video allegedly shows her speeding away from the garage, then crashing into the house.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it took nearly 60 firefighters to put out the flames out at the house, and a woman was stuck inside but was uninjured. She told CBS Los Angeles she lost everything in her home.

A friend of Heche told “CBS Mornings” she is in stable condition. She has not been charged and police are still investigating what happened.