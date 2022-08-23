▶ Watch Video: “CBS Mornings Deals”: Items that could help keep you safe

Drop Stop: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one out of every 10 fatal crashes in the United States involves distraction and results in more than 3,000 deaths per year. That’s where the Drop Stop comes in — a liquid and stain-resistant product designed to catch fallen items between a car’s seats. The goal is to help drivers locate fallen items so that they do not look away from the road and get distracted while searching for them.

She’s Birdie: Feeling uncomfortable? She’s Birdie says to trust your gut. When activated, the 130 decibel personal safety Birdie alarm makes a loud noise and flashes strobe lights to create a diversion for anyone feeling threatened or unsafe. And for every alarm sold, She’s Birdie says it donates 5% of their profits to organizations that support women’s safety, shelter and health.

InvisaWear: Aside from wearing the InvisaWear necklace for style, the accessory also could help keep you safe. The charm on the necklace has a hidden button on the backside and when pushed twice, a text is sent to up to five family members or friends to alert them that help is needed. The text message also includes a link to the person’s GPS location.

