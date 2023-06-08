Bryan Cranston says he will soon take a break from acting

▶ Watch Video: Actor Bryan Cranston talks Season 2 of “Your Honor” on Showtime

Actor Bryan Cranston announced that he plans to take a break from acting in the next few years to spend more time with his wife of three decades.

In an interview with British GQ, the 67-year-old “Breaking Bad” star said he planned to take the break in 2026, and maybe move to France with his wife Robin Dearden.

“I want to have that experience,” he said. “I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts.”

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop,” he added.

The actor told the magazine that he wanted to put his wife of 34 years first after she has supported him throughout his acting career.

“Cranston is planning to shut down his production company, sell his half of Dos Hombres, and abscond with Dearden,” the article says.

“I want to change the paradigm once again,” he tells GQ. “For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefits from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it.”

Cranston said he wanted to live in a small village, learn French and how to cook and pick up gardening. He said he was excited at the prospect of reading books with his wife and “finding new things to talk about over dinner.”

“It’s about taking a chance. I’m used to that feeling — of not knowing,” he said.

In March, Cranston appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about the second season of his show “Your Honor,” his first series since the smash hit “Breaking Bad.”

Cranston said he was drawn to do the show because of its compelling premise.

“The thing that got me was the conceit of the first season which was ‘What would you do to save the life of your child?’ and the follow-up question is ‘Would you willingly become a criminal if you thought it would save your child’s life?’ and the answer again is ‘yes'” he said.