Bronners of Frankenmuth Holding Christmas Job Fair Today

(photo courtesy of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland)

Bronners Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is holding a job fair Wednesday, September 7 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The company is looking to fill a variety of positions, including sales clerks, cashiers, customer service, embroidery machine operators and more. The store is looking for workers to be available through December 31. On the spot interviews will be held for part time positions. The job fair will located near the store’s south entrance.

For more information, visit their website or call (989) 652-9931.