Britney Spears to address court at conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court Wednesday regarding her court-appointed conservatorship, breaking her recent silence on the arrangement that controls her career and finances. The conservatorship was implemented in 2008 when the singer experienced mental health struggles.

Fans have waited to hear from Britney on the matter and have questioned why the pop star has been forced to live under the arrangement for more than a decade. In April, a judge approved her court-appointed lawyer’s request to allow her to speak to the court but did not disclose what she plans to say.

Her comments on Wednesday come after her lawyer’s attempts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship. Last summer, her attorney told the court Britney “strongly opposed” her father’s control of her estate and wanted him removed. But the judge denied the request, instead, appointing an independent financial group, Bessemer Trust, to serve as a co-conservator to managing her estate alongside her father.

Jamie’s legal team argues the conservatorship has taken Britney’s estate from in debt to an evaluation of $60 million and has said his only motivation has been his “unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

Britney Spears in 2016. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty

Her father previously oversaw the star’s personal and medical decisions. In 2019, he voluntarily stepped down due to health issues and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed care manager, took over as temporary conservator of Britney’s personal care.

Britney’s lawyers have said she vowed not to perform as long as her father was in control of her career. Last week, Britney answered questions from her fans on Instagram and addressed her hiatus from music.

“The (final) question is, am I ready to take the stage again? Am I gonna take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?” she said. “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”