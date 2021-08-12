Britney Spears’ father steps down from conservatorship

▶ Watch Video: Britney Spears’ lawyer seeks to remove her father from conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, is stepping down from the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for the past 13 years, her lawyer said in a statement Thursday. The decision follows the pop star’s years-long battle to remove her father from the role.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,” her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to CBS News. “It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

Several news outlets, including Variety, cited court documents that confirmed Jamie was stepping down. Jamie’s legal team did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

