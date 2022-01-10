      Weather Alert

Bob Saget, comedian and “Full House” star, has died at 65

CBS News
Jan 9, 2022 @ 9:13pm

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House” has died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an “unresponsive man in a hotel room.” The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said. 

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case, the sheriff’s office said. 

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

Bob Saget performs at the Wiltern Theater on July 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

