Bidens meet Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle following their departure from the Group of Seven summit of world leaders on Sunday, making Mr. Biden the 13th sitting president to meet with the Britain’s 95-year-old monarch.

Before having tea, Queen Elizabeth greeted the Bidens at the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. Upon their arrival, a member of the queen’s Guard of Honor formed a royal salute, and then played the U.S. national anthem. They were then joined by the commanding officer of the Guard of Honor, and watch a military parade.

The Royal Family was very active in this year’s G-7 summit, held in Cornwall, England. The queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, who also holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, addressed the G-7 leaders about his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which encourage private investment into government-led efforts to combat climate change.

“The fight against this terrible pandemic provides, if ever one was needed, a crystal-clear example of the scale, and sheer speed, at which the global community can tackle crises when we combine political will with business ingenuity and public mobilization,” Charles told the leaders. “Ladies and gentlemen, we are doing it for the pandemic. So if you don’t mind me saying so, we must also do it for the planet.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they meet at Windsor Castle, on June 13, 2021. POOL / REUTERS

On Friday, the queen attended a reception with the Bidens as well as the other G-7 leaders and their spouses. Also attending the reception was Charles, his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her grandson Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Also on Friday, Jill Biden and Catherine toured Connor Downs Academy, meeting with 4-and-5-year-old students as well as teachers. The academy is a “trauma-informed school,” meaning it works with students who have experienced trauma in their lives.

The first lady said the children were “so well-behaved.”

The pair also led a roundtable discussion on the importance of early childhood education.

Catherine called it “huge honor” to have the first lady in the county. “I’m very much looking forward to the conversation,” Catherine said.

Bo Erickson and Sophie Lewis contributed to this report.