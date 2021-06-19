Biden’s dog Champ has died, White House says

▶ Watch Video: Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, arrive at the White House

The White House on Saturday announced the death of Champ, one of President Joe Biden’s dogs. Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement that the 13-year-old German Shepherd “passed away peacefully at home.”

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the statement said.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

“He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden,” the statement continued. “In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware.”

The statement said that “in our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion.”

“We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” the statement said.

The Biden family has a younger dog, Major, who recently received more training to help him become more acquainted with living in the White House. Major was previously involved in two biting incidents on White House grounds.

Major and Champ joined the president and first lady at the White House days after Mr. Biden was inaugurated January 20, ending a four-year hiatus of canines taking up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.