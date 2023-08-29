Bear In Downtown Merrill Draws Onlookers

Residents in Merrill were subject to a small detour Monday as a black bear roamed through the downtown area.

Police say the 200 pound animal was wandering around the post office in the 200 block of South Midland Street and had climbed a tree, likely frightened by people taking pictures of it. Police closed off the area, to allow the bear to have some space and quiet, and it eventually made its way to the south of town.

Wildlife officials say if you encounter a bear such as the one in Merrill, to please give it some space and take pictures from a distance, for both the public’s safety and the safety of the animal.