Bay County Office Locations Shifting Soon

The Bay County Board of Commissioners considers plans to shift several County offices.

New office locations for Treasurer, Equalization and Veterans Affairs in the Bay County Building are planned after County Commissioners approved moves over the next four months Tuesday.

County Executive Jim Barcia says Treasurer is going from the first floor up to six where Equalization is now. Barcia added upgrades including a security door plus a counter with secure glass will cost the County over $18,000. He says Equalization is getting the current Veterans space on two with the Veterans moving down to the Treasurer’s Office.

A state grant of more than $76,000 will refurbish the new Veterans office to improve meeting space and access for the disabled.

