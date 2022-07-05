At least 200 shot and killed in holiday weekend gun violence across U.S.

Gun violence spiked over Fourth of July weekend, as shootings reported in nearly every U.S. state killed at least 220 people and wounded close to 570 others, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The database, which collects information about fatalities and injuries linked to incidents involving discharged firearms, updated its records early Tuesday. Published tallies show the number of weekend shootings was almost identical to that of resulting injuries, with well over 500 instances of gun violence documented nationwide between Friday and Monday. There were only five states where one or more shootings did not occur in that time frame.

Of all gun violence incidents accounted for during the holiday weekend, at least 11 were classified as mass shootings by the Gun Violence Archive. Any situation where four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or wounded by gunshots is considered a mass shooting. The database lists 315 mass shootings across the country since the beginning of this year, and roughly 22,500 deaths caused by any form of gun violence. The number of injuries so far traced to gun violence approaches the total death toll.

Visit https://t.co/GKwiFAZQKg for up-to-date statistics and information pic.twitter.com/h81Kog0hD7 — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) July 5, 2022

Seeing an increase in gun violence around Fourth of July is not rare in the U.S., and this past weekend’s reports from the Gun Violence Archive mirror those released in previous years. In 2021, more than 180 people were killed and 516 were injured in shootings that took place during the same holiday weekend.

Devastating impacts of gun violence were widespread over the holiday, but certain areas were hit harder than others. In Highland Park, an Illinois suburb located about 25 miles north of Chicago, at least six people died and more than 30 others were wounded in a mass shooting targeting the neighborhood’s Fourth of July parade. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage said Monday.

A Lake County, Illinois, police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the Fourth of July parade. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

About nine hours after the gunman opened fire on attendees at the Highland Park parade, authorities detained a person of interest, who they identified as Robert Crimo III, in connection with the shooting. Crimo has not been charged in the attack.

But the Highland Park shooting was far from the only crime involving gun violence in the Chicago area over the weekend. Eight deaths and 68 injuries from gun violence were confirmed in city in the days leading up to Fourth of July, as well as on the holiday itself, according to CBS Chicago. The victims’ ages reportedly ranged from 17 to 90 years old.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article misstated the number of states without shootings.