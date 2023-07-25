Ascension St. Mary Hosting Cardiac Patient and Care Team Reunion

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is hosting a reunion with local survivors of cardiac events om Thursday at 11:30 A.M. and reuniting them with the care team who helped save their lives.

Each patient will share their survival story and meet the doctors, nurses and technologists who cared for them. The patients were treated with the world’s smallest heart pump, which is one of the only pumps designated as safe and effective by the Food and Drug Administration for use during high-risk cardiovascular procedures. The pump ensured blood flow was maintained to their critical organs while physicians intervened and restored heart function. The technology has significantly improved survival rate and heart recovery for individuals, providing an opportunity for the reunion.