77-year-old woman hospitalized after being bitten by 7’10” alligator

A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator near a pond in a gated community in Florida. The 7-foot, 10-inch alligator responsible for the attack has been captured, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to CBS News.

FWC received a report at about 6 p.m. on Saturday that a woman had been bitten by an alligator in Bradenton, Florida. An FWC nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS also responded to the scene.

After the woman was bitten, a witness kept an eye on the alligator until first responders were able to capture it. There were no other alligators in the area that fit the size and description, so officials are confident they removed the correct alligator from the area, FWC said in the statement.

The woman was was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. As of Monday morning, she was still under medical evaluation, the agency said.

CBS News has reached out to the local sheriff’s department, fire rescue and EMS for more information and is awaiting response.

Last month, a woman was killed in an apparent alligator attack in a gated community South Carolina. When Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene at the Sun City development, a large alligator was found by the woman’s body.

In July, two alligators killed a woman at a pond near her home in Sarasota County, Florida.