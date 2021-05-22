$516 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth an estimated $516 million was sold in Pennsylvania, lottery officials announced Saturday. The huge sum marks the ninth largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.
Officials said the winning numbers were 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. There was no immediate word on where in the state the ticket was sold.
It’s the third Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize in 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won in 2015 by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are overwhelmingly slim at 1 in 302.5 million.
The following are the only Mega Millions jackpots bigger than the one just sold in Pennsylvania, along with where the tickets were purchased:
- $1.54 billion — one winning ticket in South Carolina (October 2018)
- $656 million — three winning tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland (March 2012)
- $648 million — two winning tickets in California and Georgia (December 2013)
- $615 million — unknown if there are winners (January 2021)
- $543 million — one winning ticket in California (July 2018)
- $536 million — one winning ticket in Indiana (July 2016)
- $533 million — one winning ticket in New Jersey (March 2018)
- $522 million — one winning ticket in California (June 2019)