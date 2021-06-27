2021 BET Awards: Full list of winners and nominees

▶ Watch Video: ET Live

The 21st annual BET awards will return Sunday night with the theme “Year of the Black Woman.” Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will host the ceremony from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where a live audience will attend for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Black women have been essential drivers of change throughout history, from the political sphere to the cultural zeitgeist,” Connie Orlando, executive vice president of music programming & strategy at BET, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”

Critically acclaimed rapper and actress Queen Latifah will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her “amazing success” throughout her decades-long career.

Rap legend DMX, who died from a heart attack earlier this year, will be honored at the ceremony with a special tribute performance from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda and more.

The 2021 BET Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. Entertainment Tonight will begin coverage at 6 p.m. ET, which you can watch on ETlive.com and Paramount+.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners:

Album of the Year

“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

“King’s Disease” — Nas

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

“Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion

“Blame it on Baby” — DaBaby

“After Hours” — The Weeknd

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Sza

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration

“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” — DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Popstar” — DJ Khaled ft. Drake

“What’s Poppin (Remix)” — Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

“Cry Baby” — Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby

“For the Night” — Pop Smoke ft. Lil Baby and DaBaby

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Video of the Year

“Up” — Cardi B

“WAP” — Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Do It” — Chloe x Halle

“Go Crazy” — Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake ft. Lil Durk

“Leave the Door Open” — Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

“In Jesus Name” — Bebe Winans

“Never Lost” — Cece Winans

“Hold Us Together” — H.E.R.

“Strong God” — Kirk Franklin

“Thank You For It All” — Marvin Sapp

“Touch From You” — Tamela Mann

BET Her Award

“So Done” — Alicia Keys ft. Khalid

“Baby Mama” — Brandy ft. Chance the Rapper

“Anti Queen” — Bri Steves

“Baby Girl” — Chloe x Halle

“Rooted” — Ciara ft. Ester Dean

“Good Days” — Sza

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura — France

Burna Boy — Nigeria

Diamond Platnumz — Tanzania

Emicida — Brazil

Headie One — United Kingdom

Wizkid — Nigeria

Young T & Bugsey — United Kingdom

Youssopha — France

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Bree Runway — United Kingdom

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria

