2 corrections officers charged for allegedly throwing boiling water at inmates

Two correction officers in Florida have been arrested and charged for allegedly throwing hot water from a water dispenser onto inmates, resulting in burns, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Marceno said two corrections officers with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office — Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore — were fired after injuries were discovered on an inmate during routine checks.

Deputies notified their supervisor about the injuries, which lead to an investigation that found three inmates had first and second degree burns.

Finamore has been charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery and Howell has received each of those charges in addition to felony battery.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno demands accountability & professionalism,” the sheriff said in a tweet. “LCSO does not tolerate the disgusting & cruel actions of these correction officers. Remedies have already been taken, & LCSO remains dedicated to changing policies.”

CBS News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is awaiting response.