      Weather Alert

15-foot snake shot and killed by police as it was strangling man

CBS News
Jul 21, 2022 @ 9:12am

Police in Upper Macungie Township, Pa. shot a snake to death in order to save a man it was strangling in Fogelsville, Pa. Wednesday afternoon, CBS Philly reports.

Police said officers were called to a home for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck.

When officers arrived at the house, police said, the 28-year-old was lying on the floor unresponsive, with the middle portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck.

According to police, one of the officers was able to shoot the snake in its head without causing further injury to the man. After the gunfire wounded the snake, police say, they were were able to pull the man to safety.

He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was unknown.

Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It died.

Upper Macungie Township is northwest of Philadelphia, outside Allentown.

Popular Posts
Fashion Square Mall Being Offered in Online Auction
Grandfather Dies Attempting to Save Young Boy Who Fell Into the Saginaw Bay
Bay City Restuarant Owner Charged with Tax Fraud
John Glenn High School Dancers to Make AGT Appearance
Saginaw STARS Gets Loaners from Flint MTA
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On