1 dead, 10 missing after plane crashes in waters north of Seattle

One person is dead and eight are missing after a float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay in Washington, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. The plane was carrying nine passengers, one of whom was a child, according to the Coast Guard.

The plane took off from Friday Harbor, Washington, and was en route to Seattle Tacoma International Airport, the Coast Guard said.

Information on the specific type of plane and what may have caused the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.