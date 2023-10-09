Police are reminding parents and care givers to have conversations with their children about the safe use p0f the internet following an investigation into a Vassar man accused of possessing child pornography.

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation into 37-year-old Dale Duncan when it was learned he allegedly was viewing child pornography online. Police seized digital evidence from his home. Duncan was held in the Tuscola County Jail on unrelated charges during the investigation. He is charged with five counts each of aggravated possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material, ten counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and 20 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone who suspects a child may be the victim of sexual exploitation is encouraged to report it to missingkids.org/cybertipline.