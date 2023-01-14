The Saturday Six: Kate Winslet helps kid journalist, ringtail cat found and more
▶ Watch Video: The Invisible Problem: Understanding how carbon is warming the Earth
Finally, the weekend is here.
During a busy news week, the Golden Globe Awards returned to air after a two-year hiatus, nurses at two New York City hospitals ended a three-day strike, and there were some notable celebrity deaths, including Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and guitarist Jeff Beck.
Also, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a New York hospital nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game, actor Shemar Moore announced he’s going to be a first-time dad at 52, and the California drought is causing some to overdraft groundwater.
But that’s not nearly all.
Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen stories news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.
- An invisible problem is causing more danger for people and the planet. From the story: “That invisible problem is carbon dioxide, and too much of it in the atmosphere is what drives climate change.” Watch the video above.
- A second group of documents with classified markings dating from President Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president were found in his home in Wilmington, Delaware, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate. From the story: “Mr. Biden confirmed the documents were in a ‘locked garage,’ where his Corvette is kept, and in his home library.”
- A ringtail cat that survived by eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes in a Colorado Kohl’s store was captured. From the story: “The rare animal spent three weeks hiding out in the shoe department before being caught.”
- The Earth’s ozone layer is expected to recover within the next 40 years, according to a panel of international experts backed by the U.N. From the story: “The panel, which publishes a new ozone layer report every four years, credits the phasing out out of nearly 99% of ozone-depleting chemicals for the improvement.”
- Actor Kate Winslet helped a young journalist calm her nerves during the girl’s first-ever interview. From the story: “Martha, described as a child reporter for ZDF Logo! — a segment of German news outlet ZDF meant for children and teens — starts out her sit-down with Winslet by saying, ‘it’s my first time.'”
- A 9-year-old girl in Maryland got a big surprise for Christmas, finding a fossil in Chesapeake Bay that turned out to be an ancient megalodon tooth. From the story: “The family took the tooth to the Calvert Marine Museum, which confirmed the fossil’s identity and shared the exciting news of the ‘future paleontologist’ on Facebook.”
