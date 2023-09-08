SVSU Hosts Annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K

The 10th annual 9/11 Heroes Run will be held this Sunday on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University to honor first responder and military heroes.

Runners will loop through and around the campus in a race to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation and the Great Lakes Bay Veteran Coalition. The event begins in the parking lot of SVSU’s Ryder Center. Check-in and late registration begins at 8:30, followed by a remembrance ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The 5K run/walk, on SVSU’s certified route, begins at 10 a.m. Participants can also register for the GORUCK division of the race. Rucking is when the participants wear a weighted bag on their back during the 5K.

Registration is $35 for online pre-registration as well as walk-up registration the day of the event. Participants who are active in the military, members of a first responder agency or current SVSU students receive discounted online pre-registration. Family package deals also are available. To register or for more information, visit svsu.edu/heroesrun.