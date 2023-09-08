Suspect Accused of Shooting, Setting Fire to State Police Vehicles in the U.P. Apprehended

A suspect who allegedly set fire to multiple state police vehicles and shot at them in the Upper Peninsula has been arrested.

Michigan State Police say the man who damaged the unoccupied vehicles outside the Sault Ste. Marie Post was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive Thursday. Authorities had been searching for the man since 3:30 Wednesday morning when the incident took place. He was described as a white male wearing camouflage and driving a Honda CRV.

Police say a shootout ensued with the suspect, who was wounded and taken to a local hospital. No troopers were injured in the incident.