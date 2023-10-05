WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Solar Array Coming to Former Essexville Coal Plant

By News Desk
October 5, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Consumers Energy is planning on installing a solar energy array at a former coal fired power plant location.

The Karn facility in Essexville closed earlier this year as part of Consumers ‘ commitment to shutter all of its coal fired power generation stations by 2025 in a move to renewable energy solutions. The energy company recently announced new plans for an 85 megawatt solar array at the site, which Consumers officials say can power up to 20 thousand homes and will pay local, county and school district taxes, totaling millions of dollars over its 30-plus-year lifetime.

The solar array is expected to go online in 2026.

