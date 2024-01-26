WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Shiawassee County Man Wins a $100K Powerball Payout

By News Desk
January 26, 2024 4:00AM EST
Share
Shiawassee County Man Wins a $100K Powerball Payout
Michigan Lottery

A 52-year-old Shiawassee County man has won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan lottery.

Todd Schroder of Laingsburg matched four white balls and the Powerball number to win a $50,000 prize, but thanks to the x2 Power Play option, the amount was doubled to $100,000. He bought the winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

With his winnings, Schroeder plans to complete some car repairs and then save the remainder.

Popular Stories

1

Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash
2

Hemmeter Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Honored with SVSU Education Award
3

Saginaw Man Dies After Falling Through Ice in Arenac County
4

Two Suspects Arrested After Armed Robberies in Saginaw
5

Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest