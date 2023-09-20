Saginaw Police and FBI Searching for Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect

The Saginaw Police Department and the FBI are working together to solve an attempted bank robbery.

On December 29, 2022, police say a man walked into the Team One Credit Union at 520 Hayden Street and and gave a teller a note demanding money. He then left the bank, taking the note. Police say he was driving a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and black rims. New photo evidence of the incident released by the FBI shows the man wearing a bright yellow tee shirt with reflective strips over a dark, long-sleeved shirt, a white face mask and a white 3M branded hard hat.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the FBI at (313) 965-2323 or you can submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.